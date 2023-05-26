Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $33.14 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $33.14 million and $1.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,487.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00328214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00571777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00425156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,525,713 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.