VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 831,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,393,000 after acquiring an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.