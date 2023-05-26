Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat
In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Viasat Price Performance
VSAT stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
