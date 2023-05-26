Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 2,171.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,245 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.4 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.57 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

