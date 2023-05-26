Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average is $149.42. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,225,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,736 shares in the company, valued at $34,225,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,112 shares of company stock worth $48,192,808. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

