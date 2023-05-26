Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Five Below worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 31.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 810,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,537,000 after buying an additional 192,857 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Insider Activity

Five Below Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

