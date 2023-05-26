Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,445 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $743.07 million, a P/E ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

