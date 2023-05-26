VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,901 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.53% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,839,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,450,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $49.69.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

