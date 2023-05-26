Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.67. Vipshop shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 2,224,475 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 881,299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vipshop by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vipshop by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,207.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

