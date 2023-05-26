Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Head-To-Head Review

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

Profitability

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.08, suggesting a potential upside of 89.32%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76% Viridian Therapeutics -10,419.10% -89.08% -48.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 54.90 Viridian Therapeutics $1.77 million 580.18 -$129.87 million ($4.66) -5.11

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

