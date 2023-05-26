Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,651,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,827 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $107,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.