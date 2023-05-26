VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,010 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VMware by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,567 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,042 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

