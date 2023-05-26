W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $86.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

