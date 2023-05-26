Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $146.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $394.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.