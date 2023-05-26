Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker
Warby Parker Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.