Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.