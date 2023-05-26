Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

