Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Webjet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Webjet has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $4.63.
Webjet Company Profile
