Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Webjet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Webjet has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $4.63.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

