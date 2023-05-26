Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.
Nutanix Price Performance
Nutanix stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
