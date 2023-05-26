William John Kelly Sells 6,479 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $14,642.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,039 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $10,884.24.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, William John Kelly sold 4,911 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,558.65.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, William John Kelly sold 1,139 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,722.21.
- On Monday, March 6th, William John Kelly sold 4,954 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $13,276.72.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 3.1 %
RBOT opened at $2.20 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
