Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.45 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $13.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

WSM opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

