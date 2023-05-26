Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $49.97

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.97, but opened at $48.39. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 509,590 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOLF. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $76,258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,700,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

