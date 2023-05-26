XRP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $852.56 Million (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $24.11 billion and approximately $852.56 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,934,739 coins and its circulating supply is 51,873,152,538 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
