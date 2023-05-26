Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

CHH stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $133.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $570,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

