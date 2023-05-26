Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.70. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $26.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.05 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $395.39 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

