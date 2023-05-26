Zacks Research Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $350,862,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

