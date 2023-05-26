Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $126.69 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

