Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.