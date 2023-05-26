Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.24 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.