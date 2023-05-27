10,218 Shares in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $58.51 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

