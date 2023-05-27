10,279 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,765 shares of company stock worth $101,315 and have sold 133,029 shares worth $1,120,830. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Down 4.1 %

FFWM stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $22.62.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

