11,453 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.8 %

ZIM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 185.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.15%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

