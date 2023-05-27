11,617 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

