119,104 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.14% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

