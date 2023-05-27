1,197 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,541,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.