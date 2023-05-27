13,088 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CMRE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

