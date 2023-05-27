13,739 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 73.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 679,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $86,621.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $466,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.