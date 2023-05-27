138,112 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ATI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $35.00 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

