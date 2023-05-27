1,474 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

