1,652 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $118.96 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.