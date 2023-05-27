17,361 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

