180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Acquires $18,050.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $18,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 110,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.