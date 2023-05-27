18,854 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.71 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.