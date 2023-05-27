19,164 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $1,315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $687,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,729,833.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

