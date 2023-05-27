2,060 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1,804.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

