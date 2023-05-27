20,801 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.10 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

