21,112 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,112 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,228,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,169 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT Stock Performance

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE ADT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.33 and a beta of 1.69. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

