2,276 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.81 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,829,618 shares of company stock worth $216,381,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

