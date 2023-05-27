23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

23andMe Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

