273,390 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of Arcos Dorados as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

ARCO opened at $8.89 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.