2,879 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Welltower by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.54 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

