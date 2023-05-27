29,367 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $24.87 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,577 shares of company stock worth $1,499,252. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.