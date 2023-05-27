29,367 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UPST opened at $24.87 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
